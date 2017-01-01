Leeve
Manage team leave with Slack.
No more messy spreadsheets or lost email chains, get set-up in just 5 minutes.
Request. Approve. Track. Manage.
Just a few simple /commands to take control of your company leave.
Request leave easily
No matter if you need a week off or just an afternoon, requests are easy to make and can be tracked right in Slack.
Get faster approval
Your leave requests are sent to your team approvers for them to approve or deny, you are then notified as soon as they do.
Keep track of your requests
It’s easy to forget what time you’ve already booked off, with LeeveBot you can quickly view all of your pending, approved and denied leave requests.
Plus lots more…
-
View your remaining leave
Quickly check how many requestable leave days you have left for the year.
-
View team leave
Team approvers can view the leave for the entire team woith just one command.
-
Who's off today?
We broadcast one update every morning to let everyone on the team know who is off that day.
-
View past leave
View an archive of all past leave taken either by yourself or your team*. (*approvers only)
Pricing
We have one plan for all teams, no matter how many users you have.